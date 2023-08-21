Pak says civilian killed in 'unprovoked firing' along LoC

Islamabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday claimed that a civilian was killed in "unprovoked firing" at the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial sector.

Advertisment

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - identified the civilian as 60-year-old Ghias, a resident of Village Oli of Kotli district.

It said that three women cutting grass in the fields were "traumatised" as well.

The statement termed Monday's incident as "a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings." "Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens," it added. PTI SH ZH ZH