Pak says foolproof security for Sikh pilgrims during Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Lahore, Oct 7 (PTI) Pakistani authorities have made foolproof security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims who will visit the country to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next month, officials said on Tuesday.

A meeting was held at the Home Department of the Punjab government on Tuesday to review the arrangements for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

The meeting was attended by the first Sikh minister of Punjab and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Secretary Home Department, Punjab, Ahmad Javed Qazi and senior police officers.

"The meeting was informed that foolproof security, medical facilities, transport and quality accommodation would be ensured for the yatrees. Continuous supply of gas and electricity at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, and all other gurdwaras would also be ensured," ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI after the meeting.

The celebrations for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary will take place from November 4 to 14. The main ceremony is planned for November 5 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, 80 kms from Lahore.

"Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including 3,000 from India under the bilateral agreement, will participate in this religious festival," the meeting was told.

However, since the armed conflict between India and Pakistan in May last following the Pahalgam terror attack, no Indian pilgrim visited Pakistan because of the travel restrictions.

Earlier, Arora and the local Sikh body had appealed to the Indian government to allow the yatrees to visit Pakistan to participate in religious events.

Arora directed all departments to complete the arrangements on time to ensure the best possible facilities for the pilgrims.

He also directed the Federal Investigation Agency to establish additional counters at the Wagah border to expedite the immigration process.

He said the sale of items prohibited in the Sikh religion would be banned in the vicinity of the gurdwaras.

ETPB head Sajid Mahmood Chauhan said that despite the prevailing tensions between Pakistan and India, the board will extend respect, love, and hospitality to Sikh guests. He also proposed that Pakistani Sikh doctors should volunteer their services to provide medical facilities to the pilgrims during the celebrations.

The ETPB looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan.

The yatrees will also visit Kartarpur Sahib and other gurdwaras in Punjab.