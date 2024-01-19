Pak says 'minor irritants' with Iran would be overcome mutually through dialogue and diplomacy

Islamabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Pakistan's top civil-military leadership at a high-level huddle on Friday concluded that the “minor irritants” with Iran would be overcome by the two countries mutually through dialogue and diplomacy, indicating that the unprecedented tension between the neighbours has already tapered off.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) while services chiefs, cabinet ministers and other officials were in attendance.

The forum reviewed the security situation and lauded the professional, calibrated and proportionate response by the armed forces against unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan's sovereignty, as the participants were briefed about political and diplomatic developments bearing upon the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Iran and its impact on the overall security milieu in the region, an official statement said.

The meeting also took stock of the ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’, which was successfully executed against Pakistani originated Baloch terrorists residing on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. An update on the situation along the borders and necessary full preparations done to comprehensively respond to any further violation of national sovereignty was also deliberated about.

“The meeting also concluded that in line with the universal principles governing the conduct of good neighbourly relations, the two countries would mutually be able to overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to further deepen their historic relations,” the statement read.

Pakistan conducted "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province that killed 9 people on Thursday. The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks on Tuesday, which targeted two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The forum expressed that Iran, being a neighbourly and brotherly Muslim country, existing multiple communication channels between the two countries should be mutually utilised to address each other's security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability, the statement said.

The NSC meeting was followed by the meeting of the cabinet, which was chaired by PM Kakar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed it about the situation arising from the Iranian attack on Pakistan.

The Cabinet lauded the high professionalism with which the Pakistan Armed Forces responded to the breach of Pakistan's sovereignty and how the entire government machinery worked in unison in this regard.

The prime minister in his address affirmed that Pakistan was a law-abiding and peace loving country and it sought friendly and cooperative relations with all countries, particularly its neighbours.

He said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries that have historically enjoyed fraternal and cooperative relations marked by respect and affection. He said that it was in the interest of both countries to take steps to restore the relationship to what it was prior to the January 16 attack by Iran. PTI SH SCY SCY