Pak says ties with US registered ‘positive momentum’ in recent years

Islamabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Pakistan said on Thursday that its ties with the United States registered “a positive momentum” in recent years.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, while addressing the weekly press briefing, was asked about a recent meeting between the US Chargé d’ Affaires and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“Pakistan-US bilateral relations have registered a positive momentum over the last couple of years,” Khan said.

Terming it a regular diplomatic engagement, he said Pakistan and the US continue to engage with each other in diverse fields and consular affairs are an important component of the bilateral relations.

“Pakistan-US relations remain strong. This is a decades-long relationship. We have multi-dimensional relationships, people-to-people contacts, trade, investment, education, and then there is counter-terrorism, security cooperation,” he said.

The spokesperson also said that there are layers of engagement between the two countries and counter-terrorism is one aspect of it.

He also said that as far as the news relating to inclusion of Pakistan in any travel ban is concerned, the US authorities have termed the media reports as speculations.

“Officially, nothing has been conveyed to us so far,” he said.

When asked about any change in the March 31 deadline for Afghan refugee deportation, he said there was no change in it as “our concerned authorities have informed that there is no change in the deadline”.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s call for Afghan authorities to act against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan) and Daesh involved in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He also said that the Torkham border had been reopened till April 15 as efforts would continue to seek a permanent solution to the issue in the meantime.