Pak security forces arrest 14 facilitators linked to proscribed outfit, destroy 3 militant hideouts in KP province

Peshawar, Aug 8 (PTI) Fourteen suspected facilitators linked to a proscribed group were arrested and three militant hideouts destroyed during a joint intelligence-based operation by security forces and police in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said.

According to the security officials, the operation was launched in the Howaid and Wazirabad areas of Bannu district.

During the operation, 14 alleged facilitators linked to a proscribed group were arrested and three militant hideouts destroyed, they said, without revealing the name of the banned outfit.

Five suspected militant locations were also cleared along the Tochi river.

A tricycle and two motorcycles were also seized during the raids.

The Pakistan Army and local police also carried out joint patrols in Howaid Bazaar and the surrounding areas. PTI AYZ SKS SCY