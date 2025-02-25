Pak security forces kill 10 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Feb 24 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed 10 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place in the Bagh area between Sunday night and early Monday, based on intelligence about terrorist activity.

Security forces engaged the militants, killing 10. A sanitisation operation is underway to clear any remaining threats in the area.

This operation follows two separate raids in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, where security forces killed seven terrorists a day earlier. Last week, 30 terrorists were killed in an operation in South Waziristan district.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in 2022.

A recent security report by the Islamabad-based think-tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies highlighted a rise in terror attacks, with 2024 levels comparable to those of 2014. While terrorists no longer control territories as they did in 2014, insecurity in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remains a major concern.

The report noted that 95 per cent of terror attacks in 2024 were concentrated in these two provinces. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest number of incidents, with 295 attacks. Meanwhile, attacks by Baloch insurgent groups, particularly the Balochistan Liberation Army, surged by 119 per cent, with 171 incidents reported in Balochistan. PTI AYZ SCY SCY