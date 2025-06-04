Pak security forces kill 14 terrorists in tribal district near Afghan border

Peshawar (Pakistan), Jun 4 (PTI) Security forces mowed down 14 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation at a tribal district bordering Afghanistan in northwest Pakistan, military media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, "On June 2-3, 2025, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan district, on a reported presence of terrorists." The troops raided a terrorist hideout in the area. "After an intense exchange of fire, 14 khwarij were sent to hell," the statement said.

"Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of sponsored terrorism from the country," it added.