Pak security forces kill 15 militants in joint operations in KPK

Peshawar, Jul 29 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed at least 15 militants and destroyed their hideouts in a series of operations in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.

Over 200 personnel from the Pakistan Army and police are participating in the 10-day operation across Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, and Kurram in the province, bordering Afghanistan.

"So far, 15 militants have been killed and several others injured," Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said.

The security forces have also destroyed several hideouts of militants in the region, he said.

The operations are still ongoing in the hilly regions of Chappri, Kundao, Shanawari, Zargari, Naryab, and adjoining forest areas, Marwat added.

Security forces used gunship helicopters to carry out aerial strikes on militants fleeing towards the mountainous forests, he added.

A search operation is also underway in Koh-e-Maidan, a no-go area in the Karak district, which has now been cleared of militants, he said.