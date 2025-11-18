Pak security forces kill 15 TTP-linked militants

Peshawar, Nov 18 (PTI) Security forces killed 15 TTP-linked terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in northwest Pakistan, the military said on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the operations were conducted on November 15 and 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.

While 10 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, including "key ringleader" Alam Mehsud, were killed in a raid in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, five were neutralised in Datta Khel in North Waziristan, the army said.

Mehsud was a wanted terrorist, it said.

All those militants killed were associated with foreign-sponsored networks and involved in multiple attacks, officials said, without naming any country.

President Asif Ali Zardari said any attempt to undermine the national consensus against terrorism will not be tolerated.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces for the successful operations, saying the nation stood firmly behind them in the fight against terrorism. PTI AYZ SCY SCY