Peshawar, Nov 22 (PTI) Three terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, the army said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, security forces conducted the operation in Bannu district, the military's media wing said.

During the operation, three terrorists were killed and two others injured, it said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the militants. PTI AYZ SCY SCY