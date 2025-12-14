Pakistani security forces kill 3 TTP fighters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Three fighters associated with the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed in an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Sunday.

The operation was conducted in the area close to the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district after the reported presence of the terrorists.

The fighters were involved in various subversive activities like attacks on security forces, police, and IED blasts.

The security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of the fighters after the operation.

The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with a surge of 25 per cent terror incidents in 2025 compared to the previous year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst hit province, according to Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) think tank.