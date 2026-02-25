Pak security forces kill 34 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

Islamabad, Feb 25 (PTI) At least 34 terrorists have been killed by Pakistani security forces as part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations, the army said on Wednesday.

The security forces killed 26 terrorists in four separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the north-west and another eight in Balochistan province in the south-west of the country.

Over the last few days, security forces conducted a series of intelligence-based operations, part of a relentless counter terrorism campaign, the army said in a statement.

The statement said that the campaign is aimed at eliminating ‘Fitna-al-Khwarij’ and ‘Fitna-al-Hindustan’, a term the government uses claiming that the militants allegedly receive support from Indian intelligence agencies.

The term Fitna-al-Khwarij is used for Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists and Fitna-al-Hindustan for ethnic Baloch terrorists active in Balochistan.

The army said that movement of a group of terrorists opposite the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district was detected while they were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The army killed one militant who was identified as an Afghan national.

In another engagement, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat district and three terrorists were killed.

Simultaneously, in two separate engagements in the Narmi Khel area of Bannu district, Pakistan troops killed 10 militants.

In another operation, the troops eliminated 12 terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

During the fifth engagement, the troops conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district in Balochistan and “eight terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Hindustan were successfully neutralised”.

The army said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers,” the army said.

Last month, at least 15 security officials and 18 civilians were killed as armed militants launched coordinated attacks across Balochistan.

In four days of violent clashes between the militants and security forces, around 206 terrorists were killed, according to the military’s media wing.

The southwestern province has seen a rise in terror attacks by insurgent groups, with the Balochistan Liberation Army claiming responsibility for the strikes last month in which several police stations, frontier corp check posts, banks and government buildings were targeted.

The insurgent groups have been carrying out separatist movements since the last two decades, however, in the last 2-3 years the intensity of the attacks has gone up. PTI SH GSP GSP