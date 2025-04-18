Pak security forces kill 4 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Apr 18 (PTI) Security forces gunned down four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the joint operation by security forces and law enforcement agencies was launched following confirmed intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

During the operation, the troops successfully targeted a terrorist hideout, killing four of them. A cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the site.

The slain terrorists were reportedly involved in multiple sabotage activities in the region.

Following the operation, clearance and sanitization efforts are underway to ensure the area is free of any remaining threats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the successful operation, stating that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the operation. PTI AYZ SCY