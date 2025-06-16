Pak security forces kill 5 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jun 16 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed five terrorists in two separate operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the intervening night of June 15-16, five terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations.

In the first operation in Peshawar district, troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed four of them.

The other operation was conducted in North Waziristan district in which one terrorist was neutralised.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists. PTI AYZ GSP GSP