Pak security forces kill 6 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Feb 21 (PTI) Pakistan security forces on Friday killed at least six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists. The statement said that troops effectively engaged the militants and six of them were killed in the operation.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other militant found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians and 36 militants.

Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians and two militants.

The tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians and 25 militants. PTI AYZ GSP GSP