Pak security forces kill 7 terrorists in Balochistan province

Karachi, Jun 3 (PTI) Seven terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, the army said.

The militants were killed during two intelligence-based operations in Mach and Kalat districts, the military's media wing said in a statement.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, it said.

According to data released by Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there were 85 militant attacks in the country in May as compared to 81 in April, resulting in 113 fatalities. These included 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four peace committee members. PTI CORR SCY SCY