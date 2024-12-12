Pak security forces kill 7 terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Dec 11 (PTI) Pakistan security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations while a soldier also died in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The operations took place after reports about the presence of terrorists in Miran Shah and Spinwam areas of North Waziristan district on December 10 and 11.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing said the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists in Miran Shah and killed four of them.

In Spinwam area, the security forces successfully gunned down three more terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, a solider was killed.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90 per cent surge in violence. PTI AYZ GSP GSP