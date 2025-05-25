Pak security forces kill 9 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, May 25 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed at least nine terrorists in three separate operations carried out in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed four of them.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Tank district and in ensuing fire exchange, two more terrorists were killed.

In the third encounter that took place in Bagh, Khyber district, troops successfully neutralised three more terrorists, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitisation operations were conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan “are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”, read the statement.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror incidents since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. PTI AYZ GSP GSP