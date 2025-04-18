Pak security forces kill four terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Apr 17 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Maddi in Dera Ismail Khan district on the reported presence of Khwarij (militants), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell,” it added.

During the intense exchange of fire, a 23-year-old solider was also killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the deceased militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement said. PTI AYZ GSP GSP