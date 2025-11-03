Pak security forces kill several TTP terrorists

Peshawar, Nov 3 (PTI) Security forces killed several militants of the banned TTP after they attacked a police convoy in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The convoy headed by the District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Waqar Khan was attacked on Miranshah Road, Bannu district.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants opened fire at the convoy using automatic and heavy weapons. However, the DPO and other policemen retaliated, killing several terrorists, and causing others to flee from the scene.

Police officials did not specify the number of militants killed.

Six policemen also sustained injuries and were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where they were provided medical treatment.

DPO Khan and his squad escaped unharmed as his vehicle was bulletproof.

The area was cordoned off by the police, and a search operation was launched.

In a separate incident, security forces killed a senior Daesh-Khorasan operative involved in several high-profile assassinations during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the province, according to officials.

Daesh Khorasan refers to the banned terror outfit Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP), primarily active in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of Central Asia.

The militant was gunned down in the Kausar area of Bajaur district.

He was reportedly behind multiple target killings, including those of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rehan Zeb, Awami National Party’s Maulana Khan Zeb, the Deputy Commissioner of Nawagai, Buner district, and several police and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam members.

He had earlier been imprisoned at Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi Jail and was released following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, officials said, adding that he entered Pakistan in 2023 and has been orchestrating attacks in Bajaur and adjoining areas.

Separately, in the Lali Khel area in Tank district, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation and killed an Afghan militant while he was planting an improvised explosive device (IED). PTI AYZ SKS GRS GRS