Pak security forces kill three terrorists trying to infiltrate border with Afghanistan

Peshawar, Jul 22 (PTI) At least three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces when the militants attempted to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border in northwest Pakistan on Monday, the ISPR said.

The terrorists were killed when they tried to infiltrate the border and were detected by security forces in the Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an ISPR statement said.

The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and killed after an intense fire exchange.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side.

The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, the statement said. PTI AYZ PY PY PY