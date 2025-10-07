Pak security forces seize large cache of explosives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Oct 7 (PTI) A major terrorist plot was allegedly foiled by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday with the recovery of a large cache of explosives.

Officials said the explosives were recovered and neutralised without any loss of life or property during an operation launched following credible intelligence reports about the presence of explosive materials at multiple locations in the restive Bajaur district.

Security personnel conducted a well-coordinated operation and averted a potentially catastrophic incident, officials said.

Officials said the explosives had been planted by militants seeking to spread fear and disrupt peace in the region. PTI AYZ GSP GSP