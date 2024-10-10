Pak security forces thwart suicide attack in Balochistan; 1 paramilitary personnel killed

Karachi, Oct 10 (PTI) A Frontier Corp soldier was killed and 13 others injured in a gunfight when Pakistani security forces thwarted a suicide attack in the restive Balochistan province, the military said on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam said terrorists attempted to enter the Joint Response Centre in Zhob’s Sabakzai area on Wednesday from three fronts.

A suicide bomber also attempted to enter the building but was shot dead by the security forces, he said.

Another terrorist was also killed in the operation to repel the attackers, the military's media wing said in a statement, adding that one Frontier Corp soldier was killed, while 11 soldiers and two civilians were injured.

“At the time of the attack, there were around 45 FC (Frontier Corp) officials, 10 Levies personnel, and five soldiers in the building,” Alam said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that the terrorists were "sent to hell" before they could cause the intended damage, adding that one of the slain terrorists was involved in "numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including a recent attack on a convoy of a government official." The ISPR added that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. Separatist groups operating in Balochistan have stepped up attacks, last week, they carried out a suicide bomb attack in Karachi near the airport in which two Chinese engineers were killed. PTI CORR GRS GRS GRS