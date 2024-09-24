Pak security personnel killed by militants near Afghan border

Peshawar, Sep 23 (PTI) A security personnel was killed due to firing near the Afghan border in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The incident occurred at Shahi Kot, in the Khyber district of the province.

A Frontier Corps paramilitary soldier was killed due to the firing. The soldier was injured and later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

He succumbed to his injuries when there was a firing from the Afghanistan side on a Pakistani border post at Shahi Kot.

The Pakistani troops also retaliated promptly to the unprovoked firing from the Afghan side, officials said. PTI AYZ AMS