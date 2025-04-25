Pak Senate passes resolution rejecting India's 'attempt' to link Pahalgam terror attack with Islamabad

Islamabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Amid heightening tensions between the two countries, Pakistan’s Senate on Friday passed a resolution rejecting India’s "frivolous and baseless attempts" to link the country with the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar moved the resolution, which got across-the-board support from parties in the upper house of parliament.

"Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation," the resolution said.

The resolution, rejecting all "frivolous and baseless attempts" to link Pakistan with the attack, said killing innocent civilians was against the values upheld by Pakistan.

It condemned “the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal.” The resolution also condemned India’s declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and said the move amounted to "an act of war”.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister informed the house that the Foreign Office briefed diplomats from 26 countries about the current situation in the region.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any Indian misadventure and added that any such move would be met in kind, similar to the past.

The resolution comes a day after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting by top civilian and military leaders in Pakistan put the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India on hold, suspended all trade, and closed its airspace for Indian airlines.

The Pakistani government asked India to “refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical, staged, managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda”.

New Delhi on Wednesday announced a slew of measures against Pakistan following the attack. PTI SH PY PY