Pak signs MoU with US company in mineral sector

Islamabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a US metals company to deepen ties in the mineral sector.

The US Embassy here in a press statement said that Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Zach Harkenrider accompanied a US Strategic Metals-led delegation to sign an MoU with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) at the Prime Minister House.

The US Strategic Metals (USSM) is a company that specialises in extracting critical metals from old lithium-ion batteries and mining cobalt, nickel and copper, according to its website.

Speaking about the MoU signing, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker said, “This signing is yet another example of the strength of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship that will benefit both countries.” Speaking about the importance of such bilateral agreements, Baker said that US President Donald Trump’s administration has made forging such deals a key priority, based on the importance of critical mineral resources to American security and prosperity.

“We look forward to seeing future agreements between US companies and their counterparts in the critical minerals and mining sector in Pakistan,” she said.

Pakistan and the US concluded a trade deal in July after which Islamabad succeeded in reducing reciprocal tariffs from 29 per cent to 19 percent.

The US through its Army Central Command (US ARCENT) also extended humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected population of Pakistan.

Pakistan army said that six flights carrying relief consignments are scheduled to arrive, comprising essential items, including tents, dewatering pumps and generators. The first flight arrived on Sunday.