Pak social media user arrested for threatening to defame Chief Justice Isa on internet: Report

Islamabad, Feb 22 (PTI) A social media user suspected of allegedly threatening to defame Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on the internet has been arrested by the authorities, according to a media report on Thursday.

Abdul Wasay -- a resident of Rawalpindi -- ran a threatening campaign against Chief Justice Isa on social media and attempted to tarnish the image of the judicial head of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

"A social media user suspected of being involved in a threatening campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has been arrested," the report said.

Police said that Wasay ran a “threatening campaign” against CJP Isa on social media.

The rest of the people involved in the campaign will be identified and legal action will be taken against them, police were quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a joint investigation team to probe the elements involved in defamatory campaigns on social media against the Supreme Court judges, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and government officers.

Led by the Federal Investigation Agency's Cybercrime Wing's additional director general, the JIT would start its work on February 22.

The forum would comprise an officer of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an officer of the Intelligence Bureau, an Islamabad Police deputy inspector general, a representative of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and any other co-opted representative, including an IT expert.

The JIT would submit a preliminary report to the Interior Ministry within 15 days. PTI RUP RUP RUP