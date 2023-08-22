Pak summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over killing of civilian

Islamabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian.

Pakistan on Monday claimed that Ghias, a resident of Oli village of Kotli district, was killed in "unprovoked firing" at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nikial sector.

“Emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, it was underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident, it said.