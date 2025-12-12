Pak summons Norway ambassador for 'unwarranted attendance' of court proceeding in rights case

Islamabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Pakistan has summoned the ambassador of Norway and issued a demarche over "unwarranted attendance" of court proceedings in a human rights case.

Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas on Thursday attended a Supreme Court proceeding pertaining to controversial social media posts by rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha.

His attendance caught social media attention.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the Norwegian Ambassador was "summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), regarding his unwarranted attendance at a court proceeding in Islamabad, which constitutes a breach of diplomatic protocol and relevant international law." "Noting that his actions amount to interference in the internal affairs of the country, the ambassador was urged to adhere to the established norms of diplomatic engagement, as outlined in the relevant articles of the Vienna Convention," Andrabi said.

Imaan, however, defended the envoy's presence in response to a journalist who termed it a "breach of diplomatic norms".

"Who is going to explain to this genius that diplomats routinely observe court proceedings, that it is not equivalent to them taking a position on any case? This is a standard practice, but it's very clear where the pressure to malign the ambassador is coming from," she said.

Imaan and her husband are facing trial under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. They have moved the Supreme Court, requesting an urgent hearing of their appeal against Islamabad High Court's refusal to grant interim relief.