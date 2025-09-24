Pak teenager gets 100 year jail for killing four family members

Lahore, Sep 24 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced a teenager to a 100 year jail term for killing his mother, a brother and two sisters in a fit of rage over the issue of playing online PubG games.

The incident had occurred in 2022.

“Additional Sessions Judge, Lahore, Riaz Ahmed handed down 100-year imprisonment on four counts to Zain Ali, 17, and also imposed a fine of PkR 4 million for his offence,” a court official told PTI.

The court announced the verdict in light of evidence and witnesses produced by the prosecution.

The official further said the judge in his verdict said due to his age, the suspect is awarded four life sentences -- 25 years for each murder.

A resident of a densely populated Kahna area of Lahore, Zain Ali, then 14 was a diehard PubG player spending most of his time in his room playing the online game and often got admonished from his mother Nahid Mubarak for wasting time.

He often turned aggressive after failing to achieve the given targets in the game. On the day of the incident in 2022, “Zain Ali lost his senses after he missed a target while playing the game for hours and also got a snub from his mother,” police told the court.

The teenager got hold of his mother’s pistol and went to her room where she was asleep along with his two sisters. “He shot dead his mother, 45, his elder brother Taimur, 20, and two sisters, Mahnoor, 15, and Jannat, 10, influenced by the game,” police said.

The convict also confessed to his crime. PTI MZ NPK NPK