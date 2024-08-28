Pak Telecommunication Authority says internet services expected to remain slow till October

Islamabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Pakistan's telecommunication authority on Wednesday said that internet services across the country are expected to remain slow till early October as the submarine cable responsible for the disruptions would only be repaired by then.

Internet speeds in Pakistan have witnessed a considerable decline over the past few weeks and users are facing difficulties in sending or downloading media through WhatsApp when connected to mobile data. They are also experiencing slow browning speeds even on broadband, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The country’s business community and internet service providers (ISPs) have blamed the government’s efforts to monitor internet traffic — including a so-called ‘firewall’ — as the reason behind the slowdown of digital services, resulting in economic losses.

However, Pakistan’s Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has categorically denied reports of the government “throttling” the internet.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader confirmed that the government was upgrading its “web management system” to cope with cyber security threats.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) last week blamed the internet slowdown on a faulty submarine cable and dismissed fears that the state was installing a firewall.

In a statement issued today, the PTA said the cyber slowdown was due to two submarine cables, one of which was yet to be repaired, The Dawn reported.

“The ongoing internet slowdown across the country is mainly due to (a) fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally.

“It is updated that (the) fault in SMW-4 submarine cable is likely to be repaired by early October 2024,” the telecom authority said.

“Submarine cable AAE-1 has been repaired which may improve internet experience,” the PTA highlighted.

A week ago, PTA chairman Hafeezur Rehman, a retired major general, had said the damaged submarine cable would be repaired by August 27.

The PTA chief had said this before a National Assembly panel, where he faced tough questions from the government and the opposition lawmakers.

UK-based Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to provide greater transparency on the nationwide internet slowdown and the use of monitoring and surveillance technologies.

The Telecom Operators Association has warned that the sluggish internet could cost the cash-strapped country almost Pakistani Rs 12 billion annually. PTI GSP AKJ GSP