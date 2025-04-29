Pak: Toll rises to 9 in bombing at peace committee office

Peshawar, Apr 29 (PTI) The death toll in a bombing at a peace committee's office in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province climbed to nine, with the committee's head succumbing to injuries on Tuesday, according to the police.

Eight people were killed on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) ripped through the peace committee's office in the South Waziristan district. Thirty others were injured in the bombing.

On Tuesday, the local head of the peace committee Saifur Rahman, who was critically injured in the blast, passed away.

Police on Monday said that the explosion was so severe that it destroyed the building of the peace committee's office. Several people were also under the debris. Those injured were transferred to a nearby hospital. According to the hospital administration, some of them were critical.

Separately, four security personnel were injured in a firing by armed men at a joint post of the Frontier Corps and police at the border point of Mohmand and Bajaur districts in the province, according to sources.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS