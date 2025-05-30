Pak tribesmen demand removal of passport, visa requirements at Afghanistan border point

Peshawar, May 30 (PTI) The representatives of Ahmedzai tribe in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have renewed their call for the removal of passport and visa requirement, demanding easier cross-border movement at the Afghanistan border point.

The tribesmen made the demand at a sit-in protest camp, underway in South Waziristan district for last few months.

The representatives of the four major clans of Ahmedzai Wazir tribe — Tojhi Khel, Gangi Khel, Zali Khel, and Khojel Khel — renewed their call for easier cross border movement and removal of passport and visa requirements at Angoor Ada border point.

Speaking to journalists, organisers of the ongoing sit-in protest said that the Ahmadzai tribes have inhabited these ancestral lands for centuries and share deep-rooted cultural and familial ties across the border.

They criticised the current border policies as “bureaucratic hurdles” that are damaging a historic relationship built on mutual heritage and kinship.

A tribal protester said, “For decades, we were allowed to travel using just our national identity cards without any issues. So why these sudden restrictions now. Have centuries of living here now become a crime.” The protest, which has been ongoing for the past 20 months, is not a result of political stubbornness or momentary emotion, the organisers emphasised, but rather a desperate response to what they describe as repeated violations of their basic human rights.

“It is unfortunate, that we live on the borders of two countries that speak of human dignity, cultural values, and shared heritage, yet in practice, we see none of it,” a community elder said.

The protesters demanded the implementation of a One Document Regime (ODR) that would allow cross-border movement using national identity cards, e-pass systems, or RFID cards.

They also called for dedicated immigration counters for local residents at the border and the complete removal of visa and passport requirements.

“If our peaceful protest for 20 months hasn’t been heard, one must ask what is our fault,” said a protest leader. “We are law-abiding, peaceful citizens, simply asking for justice, brotherhood, and humanitarian consideration.” The protest organisers expressed hope that authorities in both Pakistan and Afghanistan would act with reason, compassion, and legality, and work toward restoring peace, prosperity, and harmony in the region.

Angoor Ada gate is a key trade point along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah told a jirga, a traditional assembly of tribal leaders, in mid-April in Wana district headquarters of South Waziristan that the government has finalised a comprehensive framework to permanently reopen the crossing at Angoor Ada point for commercial activity.

"Trade operations will resume soon from Angoor Ada point, bringing economic relief and opportunities to the region," he added.