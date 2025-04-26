Pak troops kill 9 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Apr 25 (PTI) Pakistan's security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an operation was launched on the night of April 23-24 on the reported presence of terrorists in Bannu district bordering North Waziristan.

During the conduct of the operation, Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and after an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were "sent to hell", while four others were injured, the ISPR said in a statement.

A sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists, it added.

In another operation in Tirah area of Khyber district, security forces "mowed down" three terrorists, the ISPR said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022.

Militant attacks and counter-terrorism operations surged in March 2025, with the number of terrorist incidents crossing 100 for the first time since November 2014, as reported by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Pakistan ranked second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terror-related deaths rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security personnel involved in the Bannu operation.

“We will continue to thwart the nefarious intentions of the terrorists, the enemies of humanity, in the same way," he said. PTI AYZ SCY