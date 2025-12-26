Pak, UAE leaders hold 'substantive talks' to enhance ties

Islamabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Pakistani and the UAE leaders on Friday held “substantive talks” to further strengthen bilateral ties, according to an official statement.

The talks came during the day-long official visit of UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This was Al Nahyan's first official visit to Pakistan in his capacity as the UAE president.

“During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held substantive talks with the Prime Minister. Their discussions focused on exchange of views on further strengthening the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates,” according to the statement.

It added that the two leaders reviewed the progress achieved in ongoing areas of cooperation and also explored avenues to deepen engagement across a wide range of sectors.

They underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in economic cooperation, investment, energy, infrastructure development, IT, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

They also agreed on the need to enhance bilateral trade, and exchanged views on important regional and international developments, reaffirming their shared commitment to continue close coordination on matters of mutual interest.

While expressing their satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, the two leaders reiterated their determination to continue to work together closely to advance the shared objective of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

A formation of JF-17 fighter jets escorted Al Nahyan's Royal aircraft as it entered Pakistani airspace.

At the Nur Khan Airbase, he was greeted by Prime Minister Sharif and other officials including Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The visit of the UAE leader will further consolidate the deep brotherly ties between the two nations and contribute to further strengthening of their strategic partnership, the statement read.

The UAE President was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, it said.

It was the second visit of the UAE president, as he had earlier visited Pakistan on a private trip in January this year.