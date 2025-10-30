Pak wants peace with all neighbours, but will not allow cross-border terrorism: Munir

Islamabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday said that his country wants peace with all neighbours, but it will not allow cross-border terrorism. Munir made the remarks during an interactive session with the Jirga (council) of tribal elders in Peshawar.

He was given a comprehensive briefing at Headquarters 11 Corps on the prevailing security environment, operational preparedness and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts to maintain peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border. According to a statement by the army, Munir appreciated the steadfast and unconditional support rendered by the tribal people to the security forces during the recent standoff between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban. He paid rich tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the brave people of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in the war against terrorism.

Tribal elders reiterated their full support to the armed forces against terrorism and also against the Afghan Taliban. “Pakistan seeks peace with all neighbours, including Afghanistan, but will not allow cross-border terrorism to be perpetrated from Afghan soil against Pakistan,” Munir said.

He highlighted that despite the continuation of cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan, Pakistan has exercised patience and extended multiple diplomatic and economic overtures to Kabul, aimed at improving bilateral relations. However, instead of "acting decisively against Indian sponsored terror proxies", the Afghan Taliban regime has been providing all possible assistance to these groups, he claimed.

Munir assured the tribal elders that Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, would be cleansed of the terrorists and their abettors.

The elders appreciated the candid discourse by the army chief and expressed their unwavering commitment to peace.