Pak woman kills her 3 children with lover's help to get married

Lahore, Jan 3 (PTI) A married Pakistani woman along with her lover allegedly strangled her three children to death after giving them sleeping pills, police said on Saturday.

The murder of the three children -- two daughters and a son -- aged three to seven, took place in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat district of Punjab, some 200 km from Lahore.

The woman, Sidra Bashir, met her lover, Babar Hussain, on a video-sharing platform about a year and a half ago.

"When they made plans to marry, the woman repeatedly asked her husband for a divorce and frequently quarrelled with him,” said police officer Omar Farooq.

The pair killed the children because they could not get married otherwise, Sidra confessed to the police during interrogation.

The suspects gave the children a large quantity of sleeping pills mixed in fruit chaat and strangled them one by one when they fell into a deep sleep.

"Both burned the bodies at a deserted location so that they would not be identifiable and then buried them there," the police officer said.

Police tracked Sidra down after her husband filed a missing persons complaint for her and their three children.

“Tracing the woman was a difficult task. Our intelligence team succeeded and arrested her. Following her arrest, we also apprehended her lover, Babar Hussain, on her identification," police officer Farooq said. During interrogation, Sidra confessed to killing the children along with Hussain.

The police officer said that on the suspects' identification, a site in a deserted mountainous area was excavated, and the children's bodies were found.