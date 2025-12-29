Pak YouTuber attacked inside court premises in Karachi

Karachi, Dec 29 (PTI) A famous Pakistani YouTuber was attacked on Monday inside the premises of a court here.

Rajab Butt had appeared at the Karachi Sessions Court to get bail in a case filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

According to his lawyer, Butt was physically manhandled in the court building premises, and his shirt was also torn off.

He said Butt was attacked by some lawyers who kept on beating him despite pleas to stop their attack.

“The conduct of the lawyers was unprofessional,” the lawyer said.

Butt has a base of over 8 million subscribers, but in recent days has been facing legal proceedings in different cases.

A close aide of Butt who was present with him said some people surrounded him as soon as he got out of his car and accused him of being a “Kafir” (non-believer).

Butt had appeared in the court to get bail in the case filed after a video showed him praying with music playing in the background.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier granted him a 10-day bail.

One of the lawyers accused of beating him is also a complainant in the case.

Butt returned to Pakistan on December 10 from London, where he had fled after cases were filed against him.