Pakistan: 3 children killed as drone crashes into residential area

Peshawar, Dec 14 (PTI) At least three children were killed and another sustained injuries when a quadcopter drone crashed into a residential area in northwest Pakistan, police said.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the Mumand Khel area, in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the drone fell into a populated neighbourhood late Saturday, causing casualties among children. Following the incident, residents immediately launched rescue efforts and shifted the injured child and the bodies of the deceased to a nearby hospital.

Rescue and security personnel also rushed to the scene soon after the incident. Hospital authorities confirmed that the injured child is out of danger, while the bodies of the three children have been placed in the hospital morgue.

The incident triggered panic and fear among residents of the area. Security forces cordoned off the locality and launched an investigation to ascertain the nature of the drone and the circumstances leading to the crash. PTI AYZ MPL MPL