Pakistan Air Force contingent arrives in Saudi to participate in multi-national exercise

Islamabad, Jan 19 (PTI) A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent comprising F-16 Block-52 fighter aircraft, alongside dedicated air and ground crew, has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in a multi-national aerial combat exercise, the military said on Monday.

The PAF contingent landed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the Pakistan military - said in a statement. Fighter jets and combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Italy, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the UK and the US would participate in the exercise called 'Spears of Victory-2026', the ISPR said.

“It offers a robust platform to enhance interoperability, operational synergy, mutual understanding and capacity building among participating Air Forces, particularly in large force employment, night composite air operations, integrated ISR, and operations in advanced electronic warfare environments,” it said.

Through participation in this multinational forum, Pakistan Air Force seeks to enhance interoperability with partner air forces and validate its operational preparedness in a contested, technology-driven battlespace, it said.

The ISPR said that for this international deployment, PAF fighter aircraft undertook a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, demonstrating the long-range operational reach and expeditionary capabilities of the PAF.

During the exercise, the PAF pilots flying advanced F-16 Block-52 aircraft equipped with modern avionics and Beyond Visual Range capabilities will be pitched against aircrew of participating air forces operating a wide array of sophisticated combat aircraft.

Participation of the PAF contingent in the multi-national exercise not only reflects PAF's firm commitment to regional and international military cooperation, but also underscores its professional excellence and proven capability to operate effectively in diverse and demanding operational environments alongside leading contemporary air forces, the ISPR said. PTI SH ZH ZH