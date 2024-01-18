Pakistan Air Force hits Baloch supporters BLF, BLA inside Iran

New Delhi: Pakistani media on Thursday morning reported that the Pakistan Air Force hit sites of Balochistan supporters BLA and BLF inside Iran in retaliation to Tuesday's attacks by Tehran.

Quoting Pakistani Armed Forces, the reports suggested that the Air Force conducted airstrikes on a Baloch militant group in Eastern Iran near Saravan, roughly 20 miles into the Sistan and Baluchestan Provence from the border with Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits, hours after Tehran launched unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

Two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group 'Jaish al-Adl' in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

Last month, at least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in an attack overnight on a police station in the southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan in Iran, according to Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who blamed the Jaish al-Adl for the incident.

Over the years, the troubled Balochistan province has become a hotbed for terror attacks, and many banned religious terror, and separatist outfits have also used its soil to carry out attacks against Pakistan's security personnel and installations.