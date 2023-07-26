Pakistan amends election laws to empower caretaker govt to take important economic decisions

Islamabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Cash-strapped Pakistan's parliament on Wednesday amended the election laws to empower the caretaker government to take important economic decisions and also incorporate steps in the election process to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the joint session of the Senate and the National Assembly. The joint session was held as the current term of the National Assembly will end next month and general elections are expected to be held in the coming months.

The amendments give the caretaker government powers to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements and projects, a step taken to let the interim government take measures to implement the USD 3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout that helped the country to avert default.

The intervening period of elections is important for the success of the nine-month agreement, which is expected to lead to another agreement with the donor.

Under the previous law, the caretaker government could not take any decision on economic policy matters and it could have stalled the implementation of the agreement.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar clarified that no new powers are being given to the caretaker government, adding that the “amendments in Section 230 are aimed to ensure that the decisions already taken by the federal cabinet do not face any delay”.

The bill also envisaged measures aimed at ensuring the timely compilation and announcement of election results.

The new law provides that the Presiding Officer of a polling station shall immediately take a snapshot of the result of the count and as soon as connectivity is available and send it electronically to the Election Commission and the Returning Officer before sending the original documents under Section 90.

The Returning Officer, who is responsible for compiling the result of an entire constituency shall compile complete provisional results and shall communicate these results electronically to the commission.

In case the results are incomplete by 02.00 am on the day immediately following the polling day, the Returning Officer shall communicate to the Commission provisional results as consolidated till that time along with reasons for the delay.

In writing, while listing the polling stations from which results are awaited and thereafter shall send the complete provisional results as soon as compiled but not later than 10:00 am.

The bill further provides that officials of law enforcement agencies shall be posted for security duties outside the polling stations but in an emergency may be called inside by the President Officer to restore order and peaceful polling.

The Law Minister said that under the bill, a period of six months has been given to decide election petitions. Under the bill, the contesting candidates may use their existing bank accounts for election expenses.

The measures for speedy transmission of results have been incorporated as some results were delayed for weeks after the 2018 elections, inviting criticism from the losing candidates and creating suspicion of foul play.

The joint session of Parliament was adjourned to meet again on August 7 at 11:30 am, which may be the last sitting before the National Assembly completes its term on August 12. PTI SH RUP AKJ RUP