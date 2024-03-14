Pakistan announces by-elections for vacant seats in National and provincial assemblies on April 21

Islamabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Pakistan's election commission on Thursday announced that by-elections for six vacant seats in the National Assembly and 17 seats in the provincial assemblies would be held on April 21.

These seats fell vacant after candidates, who were elected on more than one seat in the February 8 general elections, vacated the other. According to law, a candidate can contest on an unlimited number of seats but can only retain one.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the schedule for the by-elections for the vacant seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

The ECP said the nomination papers for the by-elections could be submitted from March 16 to 18 and the same would be scrutinised on March 21. Appeals against the nomination papers can be submitted to the ECP till March 25 and the election tribunal would dispose of the appeals till March 28 and the nomination papers could be withdrawn till March 29.

The final list of candidates will be displayed on March 29 and electoral symbols will be allotted on March 30, while elections will be held on April 21.

Apart from the six vacant seats in the National Assembly, 12 in the Punjab Assembly, two each in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan legislatures and one in the Sindh Assembly would be open for contest.

The seats also include one in the National Assembly and three in the provincial assemblies where elections were postponed due to the deaths of candidates.

With the by-elections, the process of general election 2024 would be completed.