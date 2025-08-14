Pakistan announces creation of new Army Rocket Force

Islamabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Pakistan has announced the creation of a new force - the Army Rocket Force - equipped with advanced technology and intended to serve as a "milestone" in strengthening its combat capabilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement at an event late Wednesday night to mark the 78th Independence Day and to commemorate the recent four-day military confrontation with India.

“It is a key milestone in the advancement of the country's military response capability,” Prime Minister Sharif said while announcing the formation of the Army Rocket Force Command.

He, however, provided no further details about the new force or its responsibilities.

Pakistan's new force is apparently inspired by its all-weather ally China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, which controls arsenal of land-based ballistic, hypersonic, cruise missiles - both nuclear and conventional President Asif Ali Zardari, the three services chiefs, and national and foreign dignitaries were also present at the event.

The prime minister termed the military confrontation between Pakistan and India in May as a "major victory" and credited the country's nuclear capability as a strategic necessity in response to India’s atomic power.

He claimed that “in just four days, India’s arrogance was shattered..." He extended gratitude to US President Donald Trump for what he called "facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan", and underscored that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

In his address, Prime Minister Sharif also expressed gratitude to friendly countries — including China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Iran — for supporting Pakistan's stance during the conflict with India.

Sharif also urged all political parties, stakeholders, and civil society to unite in safeguarding national interests.

He said the proposed charter was not merely an economic revival plan but a framework based on broader national interest.

Sharif also said that Pakistan had made "unmatched sacrifices" in the war against terrorism, with 90,000 lives lost and over USD 150 billion in economic losses.

Highlighting the economic success of his government, he said that inflation had fallen from 34% to 5% and the interest rate from 21% to 11%.