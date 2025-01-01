Pakistan appoints senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan as Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Islamabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan has appointed senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a media report said Wednesday.

Shafqat, currently serving as Additional Foreign Secretary for Europe, previously represented Pakistan as an ambassador to Russia and Poland, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

He has extensive experience in diplomatic affairs.

He replaces Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who has been serving as the Foreign Office spokesperson since Nov 2022.

According to media reports, Baloch is likely to be appointed as ambassador to France. PTI SH ZH ZH