New Delhi: Pakistan has asked former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kassim and Suleiman, to join the Army to fight foreign militants who are targeting defence establishments in various parts of the country and inflicting heavy casualties on defence personnel.

Director General of Public Relations of Pakistan Army (DG ISPR) Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused Imran Khan, who has been languishing in prison for more than two and a half years, of keeping his sons abroad so that they remain safe.

“You have kept your sons abroad. Bring them and put them in front of the Khawarijis (foreign militants). Send your children to the Army,” Chaudhry said while talking to the media.

The military spokesperson launched a scathing criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, saying, “Our officers and soldiers are being martyred in the war against terrorism, yet you criticise the Army. Come forward and face the terrorists yourself.”

Lt-Gen Chaudhry described the PTI chairman as a “mentally ill person”.

“This mentally ill person is spewing venom against Pakistan. When we ask his party, they say they don’t know where Imran Khan’s tweets come from,” he added.

The army spokesperson said, “If anyone attacks the armed forces and its leadership for their own ego, delusion or selfishness, we will also fight them firmly. There should be no doubt about it.”