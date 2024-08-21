Pakistan Army chief Gen Munir stresses state's duty to shield citizens from dangers of social media

Islamabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Wednesday underscored the responsibility of the state to protect the people from the negative implications of social media.

He was addressing a National Youth Convention in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

"A strong bond between the people, the government, and the military is the guarantee of Pakistan's security and development," said General Munir, emphasising the importance of safeguarding the nation from the disruptive impact of online platforms.

He expressed confidence in the country's future by pointing out the "sparkle in the eyes" of the youth as a sign of hope for Pakistan. He also urged the youth to equip them with knowledge that would set them apart from others.

He also declared Pakistan's youth as the nation's most valuable asset, vowing not to waste this asset.

The army chief dismissed the doomsday scenario depicting Pakistan's impending economic collapse, asking rhetorically, "Where are those who predicted Pakistan's default now?" During a Q&A session, General Munir addressed concerns about the recent unrest in the Parachinar tribal region, where at least 49 people were killed in a tribal conflict. He urged the local leaders to work together to resolve local disputes.

He also praised the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for their unwavering support of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism over the past 22 years.

"I have faith that Allah will grant us a decisive victory against terrorism," Gen Munir said.

The remarks by the army chief were the latest in the long line of warnings by him and the military about the dangers posed by social media, as the social media campaigns against the army have escalated in recent years, showing broader tensions within the country.

On August 14, addressing the Azadi Parade on the eve of the country's 78th Independence Day, Gen Munir blamed foreign powers for a wave of ‘digital terrorism’, which he said aimed to create a gulf between state institutions and the people of Pakistan.

The army has taken a position on the issue by using the term ‘digital terrorism’ against those who use social media to target the military and other institutions.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for many years of its existence, has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy. PTI SH GRS AKJ GRS GRS