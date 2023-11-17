Pakistan army chief says no place for use of force by anyone except the State

Rawalpindi, Nov 17 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Friday stated categorically that the use of force was the prerogative of the State only and no group or entity was allowed to use coercive force.

Advertisment

He made the statement while talking to the leading Islamic Scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all Islamic schools of thought who met him at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, a statement from the army said.

General Munir said that there is no space for intolerance and extremist behaviour by any entity against anyone, particularly against minorities and vulnerable segments of society.

“Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other distinction. Use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than the State is unacceptable,” he said.

The meeting unanimously supported the government's measure of repatriation of illegal foreigners, implementation of the 'One Document Regime' for foreign visitors, efforts to curb smuggling and hoarding and the drive to stop power theft.

“It also fully acknowledged Pakistan’s position and concerns on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and urged serious actions by Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s concerns,” said the statement. PTI SH PY PY