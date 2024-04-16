Pakistan Army chief vows to “permanently eliminate” militancy

Islamabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Tuesday vowed to “permanently eliminate” the menace posed by militancy, amidst a spike in terrorist attacks in the country's restive regions bordering Afghanistan.

Gen Munir presided over the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ Rawalpindi, where he also addressed the military top brass, according to a statement by the army’s media wing.

General Munir appreciated the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Army and the other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

“Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan,” he said.

The army chief also directed commanders to proactively deny any space to the terrorists.

The meeting condemned the “heartless terrorist attack” against Chinese nationals in Besham last month and the killings of innocent civilians in Balochistan in various terrorist attacks.

The meeting was also briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza.

The military leadership also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.

The forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the Armed Forces and said these were efforts to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

“We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and constitution, stern action will be ensured,” it said.

The military resolved to provide full support to the government towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners. PTI SH NPK AKJ NPK NPK