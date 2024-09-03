Pakistan Army vows to safeguard its 'hard-earned successes' against militancy

Islamabad, Sep 3 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Tuesday vowed to safeguard its "hard-earned successes" against militancy, days after the deadly terror attacks in the restive Balochistan province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, killed at least 50 people.

Army Chief Gen Asim Munir presided over the Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters to discuss the prevailing geo-strategic environment, national security challenges, and strategic and operational responses to emerging threats, the Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.

"In assessing the inimical forces, malicious actors, subversive proxies, and the facilitators of Pakistan’s external and internal adversaries, particularly those active in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the forum deliberated on a range of measures to neutralise these threats," the statement said.

"The forum reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the people, will not allow the hard-earned successes against terrorism to be reversed," it added.

The meeting emphasized that the army is a disciplined institution, upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and loyalty to the state and institution.

“The institution's well-established and rigorous system of accountability ensures that these values are preserved with unwavering commitment, allowing no room for exceptions or partiality. This strict adherence to accountability fortifies the Army’s integrity, ensuring that no individual is above the law or exempt from scrutiny,” it said.

Recognising the urgency and significance of a robust and effective legal system, Gen Munir emphasized that the Pakistan Army would continue to extend comprehensive support to the government, administrative apparatus, and Law Enforcement Agencies in taking swift and lawful action against terrorists, anarchists, and criminal mafias.

The forum also expressed satisfaction over ongoing efforts against illegal spectrum operating in collusion with terrorist networks. The critical need to safeguard national cyberspace through stringent cybersecurity measures was also underscored.

The forum expressed confidence in the operational preparedness and readiness of the Pakistan Army and vowed to continue to uphold the standards in pursuit of professional excellence.

At least 50 people, including 14 security men, were killed in terror attacks across the province last week.

Balochistan is home to a long-running violent insurgency. The province faces a double threat by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch militants.

Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is opposed to China's investments in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploitation of the resource-rich province, a charge rejected by the authorities. PTI SH ZH ZH